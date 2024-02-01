Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $95.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup traded as high as $55.72 and last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 6391882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup
Citigroup Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.
