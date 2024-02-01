Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock Position Cut by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $32.98 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $40.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

