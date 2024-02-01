Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) CFO Buys $51,775.00 in Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) CFO Ron L. Farnsworth bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,111.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 672,493 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 218,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

