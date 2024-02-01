Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $53.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

