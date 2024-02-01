Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Commerce Bancshares worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,239,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,049.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,859 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBSH stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.34 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

