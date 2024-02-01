Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVGI

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $218.78 million, a P/E ratio of -32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.80. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 336.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 370,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 355.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 368,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.