Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $125.74 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $303.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.22.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.12). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $463.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

