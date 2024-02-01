Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 299.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.31. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $132.89.

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

