Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWAY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 132.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 588,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 335,398 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 61,939 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $1,069,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AWAY opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $20.08.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

