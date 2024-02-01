Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,050,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,244,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $747 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Community Trust Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,613 shares of company stock worth $109,062. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.