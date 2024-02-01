Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,944.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,944 ($37.43) and last traded at GBX 2,944 ($37.43), with a volume of 6080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,908.43 ($36.97).

Computacenter Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,755.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,521.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,729.76, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Computacenter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.