CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of CONMED worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

CONMED Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

