Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $20,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

