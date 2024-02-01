Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of CDE opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

