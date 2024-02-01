Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $67.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

