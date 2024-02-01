Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

NYSE:APTV opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

