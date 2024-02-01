Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Trading Down 4.6 %

AAN opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $311.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAN

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In other Aaron’s news, VP Douglass L. Noe bought 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aaron’s news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,251. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglass L. Noe bought 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.