Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in General Motors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,367,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,556,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in General Motors by 20.7% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,477,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,682,000 after purchasing an additional 424,072 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

