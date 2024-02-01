Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,246,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,510,000 after acquiring an additional 138,405 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,658,000 after acquiring an additional 296,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.