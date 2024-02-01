Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,559,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 82,915 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $839.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

