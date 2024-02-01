Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 349,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

