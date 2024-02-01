Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

