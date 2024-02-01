Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $85.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

