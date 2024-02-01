Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $210.57 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

