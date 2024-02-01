Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $331.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.17. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $365.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.46 and a 200-day moving average of $289.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVCO. StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

