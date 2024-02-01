Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

