Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hexcel by 17.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hexcel by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

