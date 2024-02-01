Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $248,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,198.00 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $640.12 and a 1 year high of $1,307.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,166.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $986.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.