Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after buying an additional 78,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after buying an additional 41,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after buying an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after buying an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $602.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $597.29 and a 200-day moving average of $530.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.