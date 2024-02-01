Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 121,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $109.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

