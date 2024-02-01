Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,103 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $217.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.27 and a one year high of $221.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

