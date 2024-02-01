Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,835 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Roku by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,183.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 650.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,910.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,332,639 over the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.93. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

