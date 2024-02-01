Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 695 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.8 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

WST opened at $373.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.95 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.