Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 393 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZA. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CZA opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.38. The company has a market cap of $206.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

