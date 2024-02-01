Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $5,332,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at 70.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 69.32. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 79.94.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 65.18.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

