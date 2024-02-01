Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $28.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.02.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

