Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,172,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $289,650.00.
- On Thursday, December 28th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.
- On Thursday, November 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $258,450.00.
- On Thursday, November 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $221,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $22.49.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,921,000 after acquiring an additional 161,917 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,087 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.
