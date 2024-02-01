Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

