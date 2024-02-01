CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CRSP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.