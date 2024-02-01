Critical Comparison: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Dominari has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -35.32% -33.02% Navient 7.49% 14.61% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Navient 4 6 0 0 1.60

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dominari and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Navient has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Navient’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navient is more favorable than Dominari.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Navient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dominari and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari $1.03 million 11.89 -$22.11 million N/A N/A Navient $3.84 billion 0.53 $645.00 million $2.81 6.13

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari.

Summary

Navient beats Dominari on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions. It also owns, originates, and services refinance and in-school private education loans; and offers business processing solutions, such as omnichannel contact center, workflow processing, and revenue cycle optimization services to federal agencies, state governments, tolling and parking authorities, other public sector clients, as well as hospitals, hospital systems, medical centers, large physician groups, other healthcare providers, and public health departments. In addition, the company provides corporate liquidity portfolio services. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

