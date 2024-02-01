CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.19

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 6068 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $893.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 124.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 198.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.