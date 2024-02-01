Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 65,851 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,851 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $90,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 53,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.