CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $280.00 at JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $195.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.65.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $233.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.87. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

