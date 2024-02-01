David Loren Neuhauser Purchases 24,100 Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$106,522.00.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,420.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, with a total value of C$3,054.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.83 per share, with a total value of C$4,664.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 1,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, with a total value of C$7,618.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of TSE:KEI opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.53. The stock has a market cap of C$153.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.19. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.27 and a 12-month high of C$7.78.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
