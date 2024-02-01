DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DaVita were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in DaVita by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 2.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DaVita by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in DaVita by 1.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $108.16 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

