Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.30. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,457 shares of company stock worth $90,660. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth about $295,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 165,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

