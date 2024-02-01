Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target on the stock.

LON DEVO opened at GBX 19.28 ($0.25) on Wednesday. Devolver Digital has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £85.76 million and a PE ratio of -130.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.56.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

