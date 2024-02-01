Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 31 ($0.39) price target on the stock.
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
