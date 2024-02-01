Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

FANG stock opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.