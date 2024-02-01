Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $130.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

