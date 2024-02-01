DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Paul Liberman Sells 510,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Liberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,276,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

